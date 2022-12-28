JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Libraries in the Johnstown Library District – which includes Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties – will now offer moves, TV shows, magazines and comic books on the cloudLibrary app starting in January.
These materials will be accessible for Apple iOS and Android users as well as online at yourcloudlibrary.com for patrons. There will be more than 7,500 magazines, ad-free streaming and more added to the existing digital collection.
Those who do not have a library card to access the app can contact their local branch for more information.
