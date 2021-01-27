Get in the kitchen with the family and start cooking.
District Library Centers of Altoona and Johnstown has launched the Central PA Food: Understanding Nutrition (FUN) Initiative. The project focuses on improving health literacy around food and nutrition for residents in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Blair and Huntingdon counties.
The initiative focuses on two areas – better access to quality cooking, nutrition information and resources; and increasing family nutrition literacy.
“This is a project that’s funded by Network of the National Library of Medicine and what they are looking to do is provide better health information to people across the country,” said Katie Greenleaf Martin, district consultant for the Altoona Area Public Library.
“They offered grants to libraries and other organizations and we applied to do one specifically around getting families better information and resources to cook together at home.”
As part of the initiative, libraries are offering a virtual cookbook club.
Free materials will be provided, subject to availability, and three best-selling authors will be holding live Zoom talks on their latest books.
Featured authors include Bryant Terry, author of “Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes”; Nik Sharma, author of “The Flavor Equation”; and Dr. Reshma Shah, author of “Nourish.”
“People who sign up will get sent a combination of different cookbooks, and we’ll have events with each author where they’ll talk about what they cook with their family, things in their cookbooks and general advice on cooking as a family,” Greenleaf Martin said.
Zoom dates are 7 p.m. Feb. 16, with Sharma; 7 p.m. March 2, with Terry; and 7 p.m. March 16, with Shah.
Registration is available at www.altoonalibrary.org/centralpafun.
“The books will come with all the written information for the events, which they can either watch on Zoom or call in over the phone,” Greenleaf Martin said.
She said the goal of the program is for families to become engaged in healthy cooking.
“Doing it in the winter is a nice time because it’s right before the produce season starts and these cookbooks really focus around cooking with local food,” Greenleaf Martin said.
“It’s just to give people some more resources so parents can learn about cooking healthy foods at home and for children to be involved in the process while learning those skills.”
For more information, call 814-343-0473 or email info
@altoonalibrary.org.
