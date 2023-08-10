JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the past two years, Level Up funding has provided some area school districts with additional money to give struggling institutions a boost.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that without the program, which was enacted in 2021, her district would find it difficult to maintain several support positions, such as social workers and therapists.
“It gives us the opportunity to commit to those services and commit to those professionals,” she said.
Prior to the Level Up program, Greater Johnstown often tied those support roles to grants – and because of the inability to guarantee the jobs long-term, it was difficult to find candidates.
This year’s state budget includes $100 million in Level Up funding for commonwealth schools, intended to help the poorest districts in the state.
Greater Johnstown should receive in excess of $800,000 in new Level Up money for the upcoming year – the most of any one district in Cambria and Somerset counties.
However, those dollars have not been released yet, despite the budget being passed and signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Other Cambria County districts set to get new Level Up funding are Blacklick Valley School District, roughly $124,000, and Ferndale Area School District, about $128,000.
In Somerset County, the only institution expected to receive new Level Up funds is Windber Area School District, which should get around $140,000.
Windber Area Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said that without that revenue source, his district would have to make “difficult decisions” about current programs and offerings.
Similar to Greater Johnstown, Windber Area uses Level Up to shrink class sizes, offer “meaningful and ongoing professional development” and provide mental health support to students, Vuckovich said.
“Level Up funding is a step in the right direction to ensure kids have what they need,” Vuckovich said.
He noted that public schools can’t keep relying on taxpayers to handle the majority of operational costs, and he views the Level Up source as a way for the state to share more of the burden.
Greater Johnstown often targets areas of most need for students to use its Level Up funding, and that allows the administrative team and board to plan for the future, Arcurio said.
Without it, “we can’t make long-term systemic, impactful changes to the trajectory of our students’ lives and outcomes,” she said.
Other positions for which the money is used include behavioral and mental health professionals and related specialists.
An example is the Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania program that exists in all three Greater Johnstown school buildings. CIS provides help to address poverty, hunger and other needs for students while assisting teachers and offering mentoring, tutoring and related programs.
“We have been fortunate to receive the Level Up funding and use those funds to provide mental health and social-emotional services to our students,” Arcurio said.
