I’ve noticed a lot of stories about the coming of artificial intelligence (AI). I’m wondering, like many people, what will be the result.
Our leaders let crisis after crisis go unsolved. It may be a better solution.
More than likely, it will be more of the same – garbage in, garbage out.
How many AI platforms will there be? Will each nation have its own AI? There lies the quagmire – will AI be based on reality or its own reality? As the world is now, the left has its reality and the right has theirs.
No one is using logic. Maybe logic should be taught starting from early schooling through advanced degrees, instead of separation of people based on skin color or religious belief or sexual orientation.
A free nation allows people to choose not to be forced into beliefs of either side.
Will AI keep us at war or will it be peaceful and respectful of rights? Whatever happens virtually, we will only have human nature, not AI, to blame.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.