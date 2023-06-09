George Fattman’s Readers’ Forum letter on June 7, “How did sewage mess happen?” was spot on. He laid out the cause and effects of this debacle perfectly.
Here are some more things people should know. Ground/rain water was the main cause of problems overloading the water treatment plant. This was because the old tera cotta and concrete pipes developed cracks that let water into the sewer system.
As Fattman already stated, instead of fixing things internally, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority extended troubles to the communities feeding the treatment plant.
They installed monitoring stations at numerous locations and told municipal leaders they would face heavy fines if the problems continued.
In Stonycreek Township, we slip-lined the main/common sewer lines. The monitoring stations showed that effort was insufficient. The result was that homeowners had to replace or fix lines from the house to the main line. This caused other problems now because groundwater (previously using sewer lines) had no place to go other than people’s basements or lawns.
This is all because DEP strong-armed GJWA, which turned its problems over to the municipalities.
I guess the next idea to save the environment is to rip out the sewer lines and have everybody reinstall septic tanks as the green solution.
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.