Twenty-five or 30 years ago, I was watching a TV preacher on “The 700 Club.” He was speaking with his co-host and was so excited about a new book he was writing.
This was his first book that wasn’t a religious book. He said, “I guess you could call it fiction. I’m not saying you should believe anything in it. I just want to see what will happen.”
She asked him what it was about.
He said he wanted to see, if he made up a bunch of stuff, how many people he could get to believe it.
Then she said, “If you are just making up things and saying they are true, isn’t that lying? Didn’t your mother ever tell you that lying is wrong?”
He laughed and said, “I keep forgetting you didn’t know my mother ... My mother telling me not to lie,” and laughed again.
I think he wanted to destroy our country, but he wasn’t taken seriously when he wanted to run for president.
So, because of this so-called man of God and a mother who never told him it was wrong to lie, I believe I saw the birth of woke.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.