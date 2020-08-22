In spite of what Barack Obama and the Democrats are saying, I believe that the people of our country are making significant progress in our race relations.
I am a 69-year-old white man, so I can remember what it was like in our country as far back as the late 1950s. Growing up as a Navy brat, I lived in Norfolk, Virginia; Bayonne, New Jersey; and San Diego, California, before we moved back to Indiana County in 1966. I saw the ugliness of racism in America.
But this is not 1960 (as the Democrats and the mainstream media would have you think). We have come a long way in the past 60 years.
Biracial couples are no big deal anymore. During the first three years of President Donald Trump’s administration, Black and Hispanic unemployment has been the lowest since we started keeping records on it.
We have many Black men and women who are CEO’s of successful businesses.
All of our moderate-to-large sized cities have police departments with significant numbers of minorities as members. This is contrary to the lie that all police are white.
We even twice elected a Black president of the United States.
About 10 years ago, when you saw a Black man or woman speaking on TV, you could bet on them being Democrats.
However, today, that is no longer the case. Now, there is just as great a chance that they could be Republicans or Libertarians. Blacks and Hispanics will reelect Trump.
Paul Dube
Moxham
