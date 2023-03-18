The South’s shots fired at Fort Sumter, South Carolina, that began the Civil War decisively split the United States between the North and the South.
Both thought they were right in their belief: the North wanted to preserve the Union, while the southern states believed each state should be able to choose their civil rights.
Both had clergy who, using the same Scripture references, defended their views. At the time, both the North and the South had large Christian populations, and each thought God would look in favor at it.
In his second inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln quoted Jesus, saying, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Today, we are at that crossroad again.
This time, it is not the North against the South; it is rather those warring against morality, justice and individual rights – the right to choose what to put into their bodies, how to rear their children and how to protect them from outside detrimental influences.
One side wants the government to decide for everyone how to live; the other side wants to choose how to live and rear their families, according to Scripture principles.
As this Civil War has been taking place, other countries are seizing the opportunity to show their strength; surveillance balloons, purchasing farmland near sensitive military installations, using this administration’s Open Border Policy to enter this country.
Over these two years, people from 140 countries (or more) have entered our country illegally and have settled all across the country. Immigration has increased more than 100%; we have no idea how many Taliban or terrorist groups have settled near us with intention to strike again when they feel the time is right.
In history (His story), God has extended mercy to countries that had turned from worshipping and obeying Him.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
