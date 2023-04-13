Here is some history of two properties on the Conemaugh and Jenner townships line to obtain a better understanding of the area.
The land that I own in Jenner Township has been in my family since 1835.
In 1949, one of the first takings occurred when a natural gas pipeline was installed through my family’s land and the land on Dairy Road.
In the middle to late 1960s, the construction of four-lane Route 219 took 20 acres, the dairy barn and concrete stave silo. The Dairy Road property lost 33 acres.
This was, we were told, for the good of the community. This permanent loss was not a temporary inconvenience.
This year, there is to be installed a second pipeline 10 feet from the old one.
Also, a 12-inch waterline crossing the length of both properties that supplies water from the Quemahoning Treatment Plant to the Conemaugh Township Municipal Authority to provide water to the residents of Conemaugh Township.
Again, we were told it is for the good of the community. We keep giving and having land taken for the good of the community.
Perhaps, it is time for the community to give something back.
Ed Thomas
Hollsopple
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.