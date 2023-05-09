I don’t understand why some people complain about the economy. It has been this way for years.
The economy is better when people are working. So why aren’t they working?
Every time I go shopping, I see employment signs on the doors. There is no reason why people can’t go in and apply.
This sounds like laziness, and I can’t believe they can afford to not work. This is a big problem.
The money is going to everyone but the people who really need it.
I can understand the people who worked during COVID-19. God bless these caring people who risked their lives to save others.
People who are capable of working but aren’t should be ashamed of themselves.
They need to get out and work to make this world a better place. So stop the complaining. We are all in this together.
Karen Layton
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.