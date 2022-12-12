I must say, I agree – biblical definition of sexuality and conduct. We know that God created man and woman ... period. The lie that LGBTQ and groups are spreading goes against the word of our Lord. I sure wouldn’t want to be in their shoes on judgement day.
Keep in mind folks the leadership in our great country, in fact, many claiming to be churchgoing people, should know better of their decision-making and lies to us the people who put them in office.
They play follow-the-leader, and those in office that don’t agree with the “brain storms,” shame on you for not having the gull to stand up for what is right for the American people. It’s time to stop letting them influence America.
Leo Lanzendorfer
Ebensburg
