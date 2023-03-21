On March 13, I called Thomas Smith, the principal of Bishop McCort Catholic High School, and congratulated him on the action reported about the hockey playoffs.
I told him it was a great thing to remove Bishop McCort from the playoffs, because one of the players did not skate enough for eligibility in the playoffs.
I told him I could imagine the pressure that he faced, especially from the team itself. I told him I hope that all saw the sportsmanship in his act.
I would like to see another example of sportsmanship. I would like to see all transgender men and their supporters refuse to participate in any women’s games or sports. It is unfair for a transgender person to accept an award or win a scholarship which was meant for a real woman.
Father Karl Kolodziejski, OFM Conv.
Administrator of St. Anne Parish, Davidsville
