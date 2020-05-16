Nations should not go to war easily.
War brings unexpected heartbreak.
People may be skirmish, but full war is far worse. Such is the war with COVID-19.
Some laugh at the danger, but those who battle won’t. This enemy’s invisible and can strike day or night.
What soldier ever had to worry that his best friend or family member might deliver a fatal blow?
Our soldiers are fairly safe, but nurses,
doctors and paramedics are risking all.
Some suggest it’s just a normal death that comes somewhat early, that we should just give in for the good of all, sacrifice the sick, prune the herd. Surrender is an option.
But not one without costs – the old aren’t finished, the sick aren’t burdens and the unlucky are ... Many of us rely heavily on some older or frail friends and family.
We should appreciate the bravado, the wish to get on with lives, but all the risks aren’t known.
We don’t have a cure, treatments are improving but we have little idea of any long-term effects. Even healthy medical personnel have contracted and died of it. Are the many who hardly knew they had it really as healthy or was that just their first skirmish? This six-month-old enemy shocked the world and spread far in mere weeks. If it rebounds, it could decimate the world’s population until a cure is found.
That has happened with plants and animals. Remember the American Chestnut and Elm?
Robert Spencer
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.