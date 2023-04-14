Each year, seniors at Conemaugh Township Area High School are required to complete a career shadowing experience as part of their senior career seminar course.
As instructors and facilitators of this project, we wish to sincerely thank all the businesses, nonprofit organizations, local government agencies, school districts and health care entities in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties who provided our students with the valuable opportunity of shadowing a career with them.
This allows our seniors to gain critical information necessary to determine their future paths. We understand that having a student for a day can be an extra task added to an already demanding workday.
However, so many of our students have now made future life choices based on these very experiences, with a significant percentage of them planning to remain in or return to this area to begin their adult lives.
Thank you to all of these educational partners for helping to grow and strengthen our schools and communities.
Jodi Forgas
Tara Kimmel
Teachers at Conemaugh Township Area High School
