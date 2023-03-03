On March 2, 2022, Elizabeth Norman wrote to the Readers’ Forum, “What if there were no political parties?” To finally address her, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t mention anything about political parties.
In the late 1980s, Sen. Donald Stewart sent me volume 108 of the Pennsylvania manual. In it was a section on Pennsylvania history.
Political parties were formed in our state back in the late 1700s. Seems that politicians couldn’t get their act together back then either, and this I’d say, is why we have political parties.
It seems that even when constitutions are written down in plain English, there are politicians who want to interpret it to suit themselves.
Now, about all these classified top secret documents found in the possession of both Democrat and Republican presidents.
If I went to the local library and signed out a book and I didn’t return it, they would probably send a SWAT team after me.
I can think of two reasons why these documents weren’t returned. There was either something there about them that they didn’t want anyone to know or they wanted to use it to blackmail the opposing party.
And to just let these documents laying around for anyone to take is the height of irresponsibility.
This should be investigated and someone’s head should roll. Wherever these documents were locked up, they shouldn’t have been taken out in the first place. There were top secret documents involved.
So, Elizabeth, do you really think things would be better without political parties?
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
