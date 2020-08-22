One thing that can be said about the American people and the president is that when COVID-19 struck, they all stood tall and began the long fight.
They didn’t find a hole in the ground or a podium in Congress to offer a biweekly criticism of what the president and the people of the United States were doing and saying.
The president became the commander and the citizens were the army, banded together to start the long battle against COVID-19.
All of the others just emerged from their groundhog holes or podium on a weekly basis to criticize again. Not a word of advice, except to say you did this or that wrong.
It is difficult to fight a battle against two foes, however at times there is no choice, so the battle continues.
This is just a note of thanks to the people of the United States and the president for the good fight.
W.E. Kurtz Sr.
Johnstown
