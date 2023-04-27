So they want to pass a marijuana bill for the school nurses? I say no to that.
If a child has any serious health conditions, then that belongs behind closed doors between the parents and the nurse.
Next thing you know, the schools will push for every child to take marijuana just to mellow them out because they can’t handle them.
Aren’t school grounds supposed to be drug-free? Yes, they are, with signs everywhere.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
