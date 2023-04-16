When an armed person enters a school, mall, church or theater intending to kill as many people as possible – and succeeds in killing several – that’s a mass public shooting as defined by the FBI.
Anti-gun propagandists try to mislead people into thinking that such events are much more common than they are. They do this by referring to mass shootings, a made-up term that includes a large number of domestic-violence murders and gang shootings.
This matters because almost all true mass public shootings occur in purportedly gun-free zones, which are safe operating zones for murderers, where law-abiding citizens such as faculty and staff at schools are prohibited from possessing concealed defensive firearms.
It matters because mass shootings (much less mass public shootings) account for only a small fraction of homicides. The homicide rate fell from the mid-1990s to the mid-2010s, while the number of privately owned guns increased substantially.
The recent increase in homicides is clearly related to the defund-the-police movement and the societal disruptions caused by government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, don’t be confused by gun safety legislation. It’s just the old gun control agenda, rebranded. The real agenda is to undermine our Second Amendment rights.
And assault weapons? Just another made-up term for semi-automatic rifles with a military appearance. Only a tiny fraction of homicides are committed with rifles of any sort.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
