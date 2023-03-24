I was happy but not surprised to read the article about Somerset Hospital and UPMC’s success over the past four years.
The article spoke of people seeing the benefits of the merger and people’s reaction. I am one such person.
After several issues developed with my care, I decided to move my medical care to UPMC Somerset to help with a serious medical condition.
No one wants to deal with medical issues or be in the hospital, myself included. That being said, I cannot say enough about the administration, doctors, staff and volunteers at UPMC Somerset.
It’s as if they are incapable of having a bad day and that positivity carries through to their care. From the front desk to the procedure rooms, to the care wing, to your checkout there always seems to be someone with a smile on their face eager to help you and your care team.
I want to tip my cap to President Andrew Rush and every single member of the UPMC Somerset medical team.
Keep up the great work and congratulations.
Matt Sernell
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.