Coal mines are like poisonous toadstool mushrooms. If you don’t remove them, they pop up everywhere in a ring and ruin the garden.
The first toadstool was in Jenner Township near Jerome. The second toadstool was in Woodstown in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, and zoned rural residential.
The third is proposed at Dairy Road after zoning change from light industrial and multi-family residential to rural residential.
If zoning is changed and surface coal mining is allowed by special exception at Dairy Road, farmland and deciduous groves of trees are at risk.
What is next?
Rural residential is currently zoned for land south of Woodstown Road all the way to the Quemahoning Reservoir that includes land owned by operators of Quemahoning drinking water supply.
This block of land is the watershed for the reservoir and contains old-growth deciduous trees.
Do you want the recreation and water quality of Quemahoning ruined by surface strip coal mining?
Send objection letters to Conemaugh Township Supervisors, 1120 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown, Pa. 15905.
A decision may be made as early as the public meeting at 6 p.m. April 19.
Alan L. Rummel
Hollsopple
