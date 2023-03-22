Fellow Tribune-Democrat readers, did you catch the error in the weekend comics on March 18?
“Crabgrass” is calling the law of gravity a theory. In science, a law is a proven fact that happens every time it is tested, and opinions do not change laws.
Many would say, “What’s the big deal? It’s only comics,” and that is just the point.
They feed us errors in the comics, schools, newspapers, TV and every part of our lives, and we do not notice that it is a big deal.
They tell us that laws are theory and theories are law so we do not see the difference. We have become confused and unsure citizens that do not see who or what we are and do not realize that we are slowly losing our freedoms and our country.
May God give us eyes to see error and courage to stand for truth.
Debi Csarak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.