When I began my first nursing job in 1969, most of the population smoked.
Doctors and nurses smoked at the nurses’ station and patients smoked in their rooms.
When Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop started his campaign against smoking, declaring how harmful it was to health, there was vigorous pushback. The tobacco companies were powerful and had much to lose.
Studies were done, data compiled, anti-smoking campaigns and banning commercials on TV began, and many other efforts were implemented.
Then came the lawsuits. Far fewer people now smoke.
It usually takes around 40 years to change an ingrained bad cultural habit, plus a new generation of people.
It is imperative that we tackle the problem of gun violence. Gun culture has approached an idolatry of sorts. For those who declare that guns don’t kill people, people kill people, then regulate the people. Oh – the Second Amendment.
So how do we figure out who are the responsible people and who are the unbalanced? No one leaves the house with a gun and a scarlet letter on their forehead indicating that they are the good or the bad guys.
Some are declaring that only criminals will have guns, as they don’t follow rules.
What a lame excuse.
Why do we have laws about anything?
Listen up, lawmakers. Start something.
Take the first step to stop the killing fields that are now the American landscape. Public safety is your job. Gen Z may show you how it’s done. We don’t have 40 years to wait.
Anita LaPorta Altman
Johnstown
