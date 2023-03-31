“The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous,” by Frederick Douglass, American abolitionist. I have saved that clipping from The Tribune-Democrat since Feb. 20, 2015.
Every day, I hear and see things spoken or written that are truly false.
For instance, the repeated lies of Jan. 6, 2021.
The only person killed that day was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed veteran.
If there were other officers killed that day, I want to see death certificates, cause and dates of deaths. The videos that have come to light have proved much.
Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day, suffered two strokes nearly eight hours after being sprayed with a chemical irritant during the riot, according to D.C.’s chief medical examiner, Francisco J. Diaz.
Yet, the Biden administration, liberal media and the Associated Press keep saying the same thing. To what end, is my question. Why is it the agenda of this administration to accuse the right of being terrorists, haters and insurrectionists?
Why did the FBI have a memo to watch Traditional Latin Mass attendees, because they were considered dangerous? Really? How many pro-life people have been arrested with 20 or more FBI agents having guns drawn in front of their small children, while churches and crisis pregnancy centers have been bombed and attacked and no one was charged?
Being virtuous means having or showing high moral standards.
I would say we are failing miserably with all three. What would Douglass say today?
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.