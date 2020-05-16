Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton, so everything and everyone associated with Trump is attacked. His foes are willing to use the deaths of victims of this virus to attack him.
They have already put people in jail and ruined lives. The shutdown is causing great harm to this country so why do some want to extend it? Answer, to wreck the Trump economy.
People are dying. Where is the compassion for fellow Americans? We are not sheep. We are not drones. We are Americans.
Ron Marol
Moxham
