Albert Einstein once said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Sounds like the definition of our government. Here are three examples:
• Raising the debt ceiling – Why do we need a debt ceiling? Common sense in a successful business is determining the level of expected revenues and then limiting spending to those same levels.
The only exceptions should be in the event of war or an unforeseen catastrophe, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our country hasn’t had a balanced budget since the Clinton administration in 2001.
• Immigration reform – The most recent major immigration reform in the United States was in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan. Building a wall is like putting a Band-Aid on a major wound. Administration after administration (both Democrats and Republicans) keep kicking the can down the road. The time is now to provide the necessary resources to tackle major reform.
• Social Security – Our legislators need to solve the funding problems regarding our Social Security system for the long haul. Currently, if nothing is done, retirees may take a benefit cut of approximately 20% as early as 2034. Lifting the earnings cap or doing means testing are currently two of the options on the table.
I am not a proponent of raising the retirement age, as seniors need to enjoy their retirement years sooner rather than later. Whichever method is chosen, the country needs to act soon to protect the financial security of its senior citizens.
John Washko
Johnstown
