Once again the media sources are stirring up anti-gun propaganda. They are sensationalizing the rare tragic shootings of delivery drivers by homeowners – especially when the driver gets the address wrong and ends up in a confrontation with a homeowner who isn’t expecting a package.w
As a homeowner and a gun owner, I thought I’d offer advice to delivery drivers to avoid those confrontations.
• Double check your address to make sure you are where you are supposed to be in the first place.
• If your company gave you a uniform and picture ID, wear them. Don’t deliver packages wearing street clothes with a hoodie covering your face.
• Ring the doorbell or knock firmly and then step back so the homeowner can get a good look at you. Don’t stand close and place your hand on the doorknob.
• If you don’t get an answer, place a note somewhere to indicate you were there. Don’t go around the home peeking in windows to see if anyone is home.
• Only park on the street or in the driveway. Homeowners generally don’t appreciate someone driving on their lawn.
• If the package is small or light enough to be handled by one person, then only one person should be at the door. Don’t bring friends or relatives along to help out. Homeowners get nervous when a small crowd of unfamiliar people is gathered on the porch.
Put all the previous advice into practice and have a safe day.
Donald Hanak
Stonycreek Township
