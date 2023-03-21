I think it’s time that the school districts in Pennsylvania consider having cameras in the classrooms. As a single parent, I’m sick of the school administration saying that not doing so is for privacy.
How can a classroom be private when there’s other children literally feet away from each other?
The only places that children do have privacy is in the restrooms and locker rooms.
The added bonus for cameras is that the parents don’t have to worry about the teachers or administration telling them that their child(ren) have been doing this or that.
In a court of law, hearsay doesn’t stick, but video evidence can prove whether or not something was or has been done.
Of course, the school administration and superintendents say that cameras in the classrooms will result in a concerned parent watching other children. That, right there, is labeling parent(s) as something they’re not. I’m sure the school administrations would not dare assume that.
Florida state schools have recently put cameras in the classrooms. They’re not afraid to face the truth that they do indeed help.
I’m a concerned parent pushing for cameras in classrooms. In Pennsylvania, they can be put inside, and I don’t care what the school administration or superintendent thinks.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
