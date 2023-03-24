Cambria County has owned the Central Park Complex for more than 20 years now.
It contains two district magistrate’s offices, another courtroom and various county agencies and offices, but it does not have an American flag flying on it.
It is way past time that this issue be corrected, and I know that the officials in the courthouse are aware of it.
I want to see Old Glory flying from that building and if you want to see it, too, contact the Cambria County commissioners to have the flag placed to finally honor those who have served and died for it.
Barbara Figard
Johnstown
