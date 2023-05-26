Westmont Hilltop High School hosted the third annual prom for students with special needs on May 19.
Students from around the area (Westmont, Conemaugh Township, Johnstown, Forest Hills, Richland and apartment programs) were invited to come together to enjoy an enchanted night on the hilltop at the “Be Our Guest”-themed prom.
The goal of the annual event is to provide an amazing night that is all about our students and to bring our community together. The smiles and laughter throughout the event were truly contagious.
The prom was funded through donations and free for students to attend.
Earlier in the school year, Westmont hosted a talent show for students in the life skills classes – together with the nearby schools – that showcased the students’ fabulous talents and also raised money toward their prom.
This year’s prom was planned by a wonderful team of staff, students in HOPE (Helping Other People Excel) Club, and family members at Westmont.
Our senior coordinator Jillian Moors was a key member of the team and making this an incredible experience for all of the students, including her brother with special needs.
Maureen Kalfas
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.