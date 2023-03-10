In my 81 years, I have never been so ticked off at an administration, with Joe Biden being one factor bringing our country to its knees. Criminals are killing and maiming people all over the country due to government being soft on crime and defunding our police.
There is no regard for life of the unborn, and now Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to do away with the death penalty.
A better idea would be getting rid of killing babies in the mother’s womb.
But for abortion zealots and providers it’s never enough. And now Pennsylvania is aiming at expanding access to chemical abortion pills.
It has been reported that 24 women out of 3.7 million have died from the effects of the abortion pills. These pills can be delivered through the U.S. mail or your local pharmacy, and without any form of neonatal examination. These pills can kill both, not just the innocent baby.
Is this what Pennsylvania needs?
Adoption sounds much better.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
