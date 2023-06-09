There was a recent story about a parent who asked a school district of 72,000 students in Salt Lake City, Utah, to ban from the district the Bible, as she said the verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children.
After review, the district removed the Bible from the elementary and middle school.
Each morning when I was in sixth grade at a public school, someone in the class would read a Scripture from the Bible and then we said the Pledge of Allegiance.
I recall sitting the night before my turn, going over Scripture with my mom to pick the right one. We said grace before every meal and heard the Bible at church each Sunday.
I don’t believe I have been badly influenced by the Bible at all. What is the world coming to? I sure hope God does bless America – we sure need it.
Carol Edwards
Seward
