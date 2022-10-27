Let Jesus’ love be what others see.

My wife, Lindsey, says, “Josh, you are trying to rationalize with a 4-year-old.”
Lindsey often reminds me that even though something makes sense in my mind, it may be beyond Silas’ thinking. He truly is a smart kid, and there are many days I forget he’s only 4 because of his intelligence.
Yet there are moments that I have to be reminded that he is 4. I have to remember to breathe when Silas continually asks questions or decides he wants to argue about getting his own way.
He’s only 4. Don’t forget that.
In his mind, he knows everything – at least all there is to know at that age.
Let me be honest, he may seem cute as he starts into his reasoning, but when he gets his thoughts going, he can be stubborn. Then God subtly likes to remind me, “Josh, you can be the same way when you think you know everything.”
I wonder where Silas gets it from.
As you are reading this, will you be honest with yourself? Are you a know-it-all?
Do you ever wonder if that is how Jesus felt trying to talk to or teach the Pharisees?
How stubborn they are.
“God, soften their hearts. I’m trying to show them truth, yet they just won’t listen.”
Can you imagine the dialogue with me?
Jesus praying to God for the Israelites. “God, these are your people, yet they just won’t listen. They think they know everything. They think it’s about tradition and heritage over your love. God, I don’t know what else to tell them.”
Then, God gently reminds Jesus, “You are trying to rationalize a deaf and blind generation – people who don’t want the truth, but only want leaders who will tickle their ears. They want to be able to explain everything.”
Jesus, you have to remember it is about faith, not about reason.
“For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.” – 2 Timothy 4:3-4 NIV (New International Version)
“For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved, it is the power of God.” – 1 Corinthians 1:18 NIV
Let us remember, as we live our lives, that our testimony, our life change and our love for others are where our power lies. It is in a changed heart by Jesus that the world can’t deny.
Just as Silas might argue with us and debate with us what he can comprehend, remember we are living in a world that has mostly grown up outside the church. We can’t go in using big church words or theology thinking we’re going to outsmart someone into faith.
Let Jesus’ love be what others see.
Just as Silas learns of our love by our actions, let us be an example of Jesus’ love.
