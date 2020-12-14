A storm moving north from the Gulf of Mexico is likely to bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to the region Wednesday – and perhaps a foot of snow farther east, according to AccuWeather.
Following a northeast track, the storm is expected to move into Greater Johnstown early Wednesday, bringing steady snow to the area through the overnight, senior meteorologist Tom Kines said.
The western side of the Cambria-Somerset area could see totals on the lower side of the forecast, while areas to the east toward Altoona and Bedford could see closer to 8 inches, he said.
“At this point, the amount is going to tend to be higher the farther east you go,” Kines said, noting Harrisburg and Philadelphia are expected to see heavy snow.
One positive: “It should be the dry, fluffy snow that’s easy to move, shovel or plow,” he said.
A winter storm watch issued by AccuWeather notes that travel conditions will be particularly troublesome for the Wednesday evening commute.
By Thursday, the storm should be farther northeast, leaving behind only flurries, Kines said.
But don’t expect temperatures to rise much the rest of the week, he said.
Highs are projected to stay in the mid- to upper 30s through Sunday, Kines said.
