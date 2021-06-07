Leslie Rossi officially became the first woman to ever represent the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 59th Legislative District on Monday.
She took her oath of office during a ceremony inside the Capitol, three weeks after winning a special election to fill the seat.
Rossi, a Unity Township, Westmoreland County resident, is a business owner and creator of the Trump House, a local support hub for Donald Trump when he ran as the Republican Party nominee in 2016 and incumbent president in 2020.
“First and foremost, I’m not a politician,” Rossi said in a statement released by the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus.
“I’m a small business owner with a proven track record of success in creating jobs, balancing budgets and getting things done as a highly active community volunteer for more than two decades.
“I will fight every day in the Legislature to reverse the excessive government overreach, economy-collapsing lockdown policies and unchecked executive dictates that have shuttered far too many family-sustaining businesses, and resulted in what the governor’s Department of Labor and Industry has publicized as 500,000 permanent job losses.”
Rossi is pro-life and supports the right to keep and bear arms. She is also in favor of enacting election reform, reducing spending and cutting taxes.
“We are still blessed to live in the greatest country on earth,” Rossi said.
“The founders created a government by the people, for the people, free from out-of-touch politicians and special interest coercion. It is extremely imperative to strengthen our voter laws to preserve our most fundamental right to self-government: fair and secure elections.
“I will defend our shared values, stand up for our God-given rights, and fight for every citizen residing in the 59th District. The people who elected me to serve them deserve nothing less.”
Rossi defeated Democrat Mariah Fisher and Libertarian Robb Luther to fill the seat that was left empty with the death of state Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican, earlier this year.
The 59th District is mostly in Westmoreland County with the townships of Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Hempfield (part of districts Todd, University and West Point), Ligonier, Mount Pleasant, St. Clair and Unity (part of districts Baggaley, Beatty, Crabtree, Dennison, Kuhns, Marguerite, Mutual and Pleasant Unity) and the boroughs of Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward.
The Somerset County portion consists of the townships of Conemaugh and Jenner, and the boroughs of Boswell and Jennerstown.
