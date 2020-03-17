The Lenten lunch at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, for Wednesday will be takeout only.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the meal consists of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, beverage, salad and dessert.
Pickup will be at the entrance to the parish hall.
Lenten lunches scheduled for March 24 and April 1 have been postponed to a later date to be determined.
To place an order, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
