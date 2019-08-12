Two state legislators from Cambria County who oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana use will present their concerns to members of the public on Thursday at a panel discussion in Sidman.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, announced Friday that they plan to attend a “public information panel discussion” on the topic at 7 p.m. Thursday in the LGI Room at Forest Hills High School, 535 Locust St., Sidman.
The forum “will focus on possible concerns regarding the proposed bill to legalize recreational marijuana, Senate Bill 350,” according to a joint press release issued by the legislators’ offices. Senate Bill 350 would allow adults aged 21 or older to legally use marijuana for recreational purposes and to grow up to six plants per household for personal use, the press release said.
The event is being organized by the Forest Hills Ministerium, a group of pastors representing 12 churches in the Forest Hills area. The legislators’ press release said that, “while the event is open to the public, the format will consist of short presentations by invited panelists and is not intended to be a public forum.”
Both Langerholc and Rigby included statements expressing their opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana use in Friday’s press release.
“As your senator, a former assistant district attorney and former lead prosecutor of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, I know firsthand the dangers of controlled substances,” Langerholc said. “I do not support recreational marijuana. I look forward to the dialogue at this public forum.”
“With recreational marijuana legalization, there come many issues that this bill does not consider, which would cause a lot of problems if the bill is passed in its current form,” Rigby said. “As a former chief of police, I dealt with controlled substance users and saw the dangers that unregulated use poses to communities. I am firmly opposed to the bill because of these concerns, and I look forward to hearing those of our citizens.”
