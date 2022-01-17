This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
There were no reported votes in the Senate.
• HOUSE BILL 2146: Would redraw the borders for Pennsylvania’s 17 Congressional districts for the next decade. Passed 110-91. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
NAY: State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township
• HOUSE BILL 1785: Would allow construction of new airports within two miles of existing airport boundaries. Passed House 201-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1186: Would provide title protection for licensed acupuncturists, practitioners, and sets continuing education requirement. Passed House 152-49. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2148: Would count a municipal website advertisement as public notice if a newspaper fails to publish properly submitted notice. Passed House 200-1. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1280: Would amend the Patient Test Result Information Act to remove definition of “significant abnormality.” Passed House 201-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 293: Would allow U.S. FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs to be considered a compensable service under state Medicaid Program. Passed House 201-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
