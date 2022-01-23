This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
There were no reported votes in the House.
SENATE
• HOUSE BILL: Would require state police to contribute forensic DNA profiles to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Passed Senate 42-7. Goes to governor.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 272: Would provide free fishing licenses for all disabled first responders who live in Pennsylvania. Passed Senate 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 482: Would consolidate administration, management of state’s A1:G8 Technology under the Office of Information Technology. Passed Senate 29-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 726: Would add, define ransomware as criminal computer offense. Passed Senate 29-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 818: Would align surgical procedures permitted in licensed Ambulatory Surgery Centers with that of other states, federal CMS. Passed Senate 36-13. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 696: Would require seven-day notice under Breach of Personal Informaiton Notification Act. Passed Senate 32-17. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1588: Would allow for remote mortgage origination to continue. Passed Senate 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
