This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
SENATE
• SENATE BILL 806: Would mandate landowners receive more informative royalty check statements for natural gas leases. Passed Senate 49-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• HOUSE BILL 979: Would have allowed the award of damages when local gun ordinances are found in violation of state law. Passed Senate 32-17. Vetoed by governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 927: Would expand eligibility for Medical Officer Health Incentive Program. Passed Senate 49-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
HOUSE
• HOUSE BILL 1947: Would restrict municipalities from banning utilities based on energy source. Passed House 118-83. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• HOUSE BILL 1594: Would create verification protocol for third-party sellers in online marketplaces. Passed House 201-1. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1059: Would increase Personal Income Tax threshold to $20,000. Passed House 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2072: Would allow Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery funds to pay delinquent premium payments for CHIP members. Passed House 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2219: Would require reports by March 1 from regulatory authorities about temporarily suspended statutes due to COVID-19. Passed House 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1341: Would allow municipal-owned three-axle vehicles to exceed maximum gross weight limit. Passed House 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
BOTH CHAMBERS
• HOUSE BILL 253: Provides $225 million in emergency relief to hospitals, healthcare providers; creates opioid task force. Passed Senate 49-0. House concurred. Signed into law, Act 2.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• House Bill 1122: Discounts general hunting license for Hunter Trapper Education instructors. Passed Senate 49-0. House concurred. Signed into law, Act 3.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
