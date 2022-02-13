This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
SENATE
• Senate Bill 866: Would designate bridge on Route 1014 in Green Township, Indiana County, as the Carl E. Keith Memorial Bridge. Passed Senate 49-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette.
• Senate Bill 891: Would designate bridge on Route 286 in Rayne Township, Indiana County, as the Sergeant First Class Randy McCaulley Memorial Bridge. Passed Senate 49-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• Senate Bill 1090: Would authorize a property trade with private landowner in Union Township, Lebanon County, to add land to Swatara State Park. Passed Senate 49-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
HOUSE
• House Bill 1328: Would amend CPA Law for general board powers, certificate issuance, peer review, unlawful acts. Passed House 199-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield.
• House Bill 1614: Would amend Election Code to increase number of ballots printed for elections. Passed House 199-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• House Bill 2126: Would consolidate materials relating to deposits, eligible uses for money in Aviation Restricted Account into Title 74 of Pa. Consolidated Statutes. Passed House 199-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• House Bill 2216: Would consolidate materials for Pa. Infrastructure Bank and Bank Fund into Title 74 of Pa. Consolidated Statutes. Passed House 199-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• House Bill 1440: Would establish regulation and licensure of medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals. Passed House 132-67. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns; NAYS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey.
COMBINED CHAMBERS
• House Bill 2143: Would allow counties rising to the Class 2-A designation to continue its operation of county prison boards under same terms as counties with lower classifications. Passed House 200-0. Passed Senate 49-0. Presented to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano, Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• House Resolution 173: Concurrent resolution extending disaster emergency for Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse. Passed unanimously and signed in House and Senate.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano, Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
– Eric Scicchitano, CNHI state house reporter
