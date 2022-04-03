HARRISBURG, Pa. – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
SENATE
• Senate Bill 1028: Would establish the Purple Star School Program in Pennsylvania, designed to ease school transfers for military-connected students and limit educational gaps. Passes 48-0. Moves to House.
YEAS: Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; Pat Stefano, R-Fayette.
HOUSE
• House Bill 637: Requires General Assembly approval to enter a state or regional greenhouse gas cap-and-trade program including the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Passes 126-72. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: James Rigby, R-Ferndale; Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield.
• House Bill 2068: Designates Main Street (Route 11) in Shickshinny Borough, Luzerne County, as the Honorable George C. Hasay Memorial Highway. Passes 198-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• House Resolution 187: A resolution urging the governors of New York and New Jersey to end anti-pipeline policies that block Pennsylvania natural gas from reaching markets in New England. Adopted 134-64.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• House Resolution 189: A resolution urging the president and congress to take measures to increase America's long-term energy affordability and security by ensuring the continued operation and expansion of our oil and gas infrastructure. Adopted 126-72.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• House Resolution 188: Concurrent resolution extending the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, until Sept. 30, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse. Adopted in House, 174-24. Adopted in Senate, 48-0.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Sankey; NAY: Metzgar.
BOTH CHAMBERS
• Senate Bill 1019: Renews temporary regulatory flexibility authority under federal COVID-19 public health emergency through June 30, 2022. Passed in House, 198-0. Concurred by Senate, 48-0. Approved by Gov. Wolf as Act 14.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano; Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
This legislative roll call is a regular feature from CNHI Pennsylvania.
