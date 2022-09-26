HARRISBURG – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 146: Amends state law concerning parole powers of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, stipulating terms of release for persons convicted of a violent offense or obstruction of justice while incarcerated. Concur on Senate amendment, 133-69. Presented to governor.
YEAS: State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• HOUSE BILL 1419: Amends the Prisons and Parole Code to codify numerous best practices relating to the incarceration of women including those who are pregnant or postpartum. Passes House, 202-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2499: Amends insurance law concerning data security and the adoption of exemption standards from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ valuation manual. Passes House, 202-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1237: Extends the sunset date by three years to give the State Horse Racing Commission the authority to issue temporary regulations to comply with provisions required under a new federal law. Passes House, 202-0. Presented to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2800: Amends the Medical Practice Act pertaining to the licensure of prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters. Passes House, 202-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 391: Repeals state law that prohibited baseball or football games on Sundays before 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m. in certain circumstances. Passes House, 200-2. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2806: Requires Department of Human Services to create a public awareness campaign about programs and services available for first responders, health care workers, other frontline workers and their families experiencing mental health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passes House, 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 143: Amends Elections Code to establish a process to update state voter rolls using various sources of information and to provide a process for the removal of electors from voter rolls. Passes House, 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2484: Extends requirements for filing a statement of financial disclosure to write-in candidates nominated or elected to public office. Passes House, 201-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1178: Allocates funding transferred from the Consumer Fireworks Tax to be used for firefighting and EMS activities, allows merged fire companies and EMS companies to continue to receive combined grant amounts, and creates the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLITION 226: Concurrent resolution recognizing the month of September 2022 as “UD Strong Month,” honoring the Upper Dublin community in Montgomery County that experienced a destructive, deadly tornado in September 2021. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 130: Simple resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report comparing PennDOT’s practices in maintaining and completing infrastructure projects to other similar states. Passes House, 202-0.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2425: Establishes the Communication of Older Adult Abuse Act regarding reporting allegations of abuse to long-term care facility residents. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2538: Amends the Lottery Law to extend the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 20% minimum profit margin from 2024 through 2029. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2682: Provides that a veteran-owned business shall be considered a small diverse business. Passes House, 189-13. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2783: Provides for capital investment and repayment of loans within the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Program. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 34: Establishes ballot security procedures for county boards of elections to observe in the transportation, storage, and delivery of ballots cast in an election. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1671: Establishes further duties of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System and the State Employees’ Retirement System concerning transparency and reporting requirements. Passes House, 195-7. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2287: Creates the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act concerning child custody proceedings and provisions during and following military deployments. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
senate VOTES
• SENATE BILL 129: Enacts the Carbon Monoxide Alarm Standards in Child Care Facilities Act which requires the installation, maintenance, repair or replacement of carbon monoxide detectors in child care facilities that use fossil-fuel-burning heaters or appliances, fireplaces or in facilities that are attached to garages. Passes Senate, 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 431: Allows Pennsylvania Game Commission or authorized license-issuing agents to issue antlerless deer licenses. County Treasurers will continue to be authorized license- issuing agents. Passes Senate, 45-5. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 488: Amends the Right-to-Know Law making changes to required information to be provided by the state-related universities. Passes Senate, 38-12. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1255: Amends the Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act to change required maintenance of mining equipment, allowing for waivers to be granted by the Department of Environmental Protection for required maintenance of engine oil and oil filter replacement of diesel-powered equipment. Passes Senate, 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1035: Senate Bill 1035 amends estate law by adding numerous definitions applicable to trusts generally and to replace references to “trust instrument” with “terms of a trust” and to add a new subchapter, known as the Directed Trust Act. Passes Senate, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1203: Establishes the Restrictions for Associations with Russia and Belarus Act to restrict the Commonwealth from entering into contracts or providing grants or tax credits with persons associated with Russia and Belarus. Passes Senate, 47-2. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1571: Authorizes PennDOT to issue a special registration plate for recipients of the Air Medal. Passes Senate, 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1823: Amends the History Code to clarify the operation and duties of Washington Crossing Historic Park by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Passes Senate, 48-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1037: Restructures the Coroners’ Education and Training Board and moves it from within the Office of Attorney General to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Passes Senate, 31-19. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2426: Moves the provisions of two freestanding acts relating to resource (or foster) families to a new chapter in Title 67. Passes Senate, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
Eric Scicchitano is the CNHI Pennsylvania statehouse reporter. Follow him on Twitter @ericshick11.
