HARRISBURG – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 1731: Would establish the Pennsylvania Advisory Committee on Greater Father Involvement within the Joint State Government Commission. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• HOUSE BILL 1866: Would look to strengthen foster family permanency for older youth. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 129: Would establish the Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care within the Joint State Government Commission. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 190: Simple resolution urging the Congress and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to end regulations relating to vehicle emissions testing. Pass 121-82.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2214: Would make indemnification language in government contracts that currently shifts all liability to third-party service providers unenforceable. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2255: Would prohibit scholarship displacement at public institutions of higher education. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 398: Would require non-custodial parents to enroll their children in their own health insurance plan before seeking enrollment in medical assistance. Pass 113-90. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
NAY: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2441: Would allow legislative agencies access to publicly shielded records for research purposes under the Vital Statistics Law. Pass 113-90. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
NAY: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 1486: Would allow the creation of Blue Star Family specialty license plates, referring to families with active-duty service members. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1571: Would allow the creation of specialty license plates for Air Medal recipients. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2139: Would require Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify E-ZPass customers of “v-toll” charges for undetected passes through toll plazas. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2437: Would allow individuals renewing vehicle registrations or driver’s licenses to donate $5 to the Pennsylvania Children’s Trust Fund. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2550: Would establish the Traffic Signal Modernization Pilot Program within the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Pass 102-101. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Sankey
NAY: Burns, Metzgar
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 199: Simple resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. Pass 199-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2420: Would authorize rate adjustments for river pilots navigating trade vessels along the Delaware River and its navigable tributaries. Pass 199-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2520: Would extend temporary horse racing regulations until new federal requirements are known and incorporated in Pennsylvania. Pass 199-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2265: Would strengthen oversight of certified economic development organizations by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. Pass 199-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 1644: Would establish the Medicaid Care Transition Program and impose duties on the Department of Human Services. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2530: Would end the practice of prudent pay in the Office of Developmental Programs. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2116: Would update the Third Class City code to extend emergency powers provisions to seven days. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2253: Would revise emergency powers provisions to designate a temporary seat of government, provide for emergency succession and authorize remote public meetings during emergencies. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 1972: Would establish an adult day care program within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2361: Would recognize and designate June 12 annually as “Women Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 770: Motion to suspend rules of procedure to vote on HB 770, an “assault weapons ban.” Fail 87-111.
NAYS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
SENATE VOTES
SENATE BILL 1043: Would amend Steel Products Procurement Act to reduce amount of paperwork required. Pass 47-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 230: Would amend “income” definition of Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to exclude a distribution from a qualified plan that is invested in another qualified plan within 60 days. Pass 47-0. Goes to House.
YAYS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 848: Would establish role of chief nursing officer within the commonwealth, modeled after the roles and confirmation process of the physician general. Pass 35-12. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1186: Would provide for U.S. semiquincentennial registration plates and establish the Semiquincentennial Restricted Account. Pass 47-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 622: Would amend the State Employees’ Retirement Code to expand definition of “enforcement officer” to include commissioned police officers under the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence. Pass 45-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1038: Would require civil penalties collected for Clean Streams Law water quality violations related to coal mining activities be deposited into account for treatment of postmining pollutional discharges. Pass 30-15. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1163: Would allow a lottery prizewinner to choose whether to disclose their name and other identifying information. Pass 45-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 889: Would amend Professional Nursing Law to allow the State Board of Nursing to approve graduates of international professional nursing education programs to sit for the registered nurse licensure exam, provided such programs are determined to be equivalent to that which is required in Pennsylvania. Pass 45-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
