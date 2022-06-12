HARRISBURG – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 1155: Would exempt public municipal preschool recreation programs from the definition of “child day care center.” Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• HOUSE BILL 2585: Would prohibit Department of Human Services from developing and using bidding or service zones to award Children’s Health Insurance Program contracts to insurers and requires the department to accept solicitations and bids from any provider to ensure multiple choices. Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2485: Would specify that the Pennsylvania Treasury Department can’t disperse funds for any contract valued at $10,000 or greater that is not submitted to the public Contracts e-Library database. Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 1958: Would require PennDOT to institute a point reduction program for drivers through testing or a training course. Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2426: Would move provisions of the Resource Family Care Act and the Resource Family and Adoption Process Act into Consolidated Statutes agency compliance with laws to assist foster children and foster families. Pass 198-5. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2157: Would amend state fireworks law to constrain legal time of use, require notices at sale, including setbacks, and enhances penalties. Pass 160-38. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar
NAY: Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1780: Would extend the sunset dates through 2027 for the Underground Storage Tank Environmental Cleanup Program and the Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program. Pass 198-5. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2405: Would allow counties to establish programs for removing obstructions and flood-related hazards on streams. Pass 129-69. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2406: Would create small stream maintenance project permits, administered by county conservation districts, for the mitigation of flood-related hazards. Pass 133-65. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2408: Would create permit exemption for maintenance work on culverts with regard to flood mitigation. Pass 120-78. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2409: Would create permit exemption for clearing streams and removing flood-related hazards. Pass 131-67. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2410: Would create permit exemption for flood maintenance activities 50 feet upstream or downstream from a bridge or culvert. Pass 118-80. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2411: Would create Flooding and Stream Restoration Information Act, requiring annual report on flooding and stream restoration. Pass 117-81. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2125: Would remove references to the term “homosexuality” within definitions of prohibited sexual acts in the Crimes Code. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 179: A single-house resolution urging Congress to direct Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to update its per capita impact indicator and thresholds to help jurisdictions impacted by natural disasters. Pass 198-0.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 203: A concurrent resolution recognizing and commemorating the 132nd anniversary of Korean-American citizenship. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
SENATE VOTES
SENATE BILL 1043: Would require tests of frozen desserts sold in restaurants to be conducted annually rather than monthly. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; amd state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 573: Would relax residency requirements for poll watchers, add appointments and allow greater access on Election Day. Pass 30-19. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 597: Would require uniform asset management plans for water and wastewater suppliers. Pass 27-23. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1058: Would allow second-class townships to raise hourly pay rate for township auditors from $10 to a maximum of $17. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1191: Would designate public school sports by biological sex and prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Pass 30-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1212: Would allow amplified sounds and sets noise levels for entertainment venues in counties Class 2A through Class 8. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1236: Would establish reimbursement grant program for development and expansion of very small meat and poultry processors. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1106: Would make appropriations for fiscal year 2023 to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of its assigned professional licensure boards. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1107: Would make appropriations for fiscal year 2023 to the Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer provisions of the Workers’ Compensation Act, the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act and the Office of Small Business Advocate. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1108: Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal year 2023 to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1109: Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal year 2023 to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1110: Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal year 2023 for expenses of the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1111: Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal year 2023 for expenses of the State Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1112: Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal year 2023 to the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1113: Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal year 2023 to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1114: Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal year 2023 to the Attorney General, the Department of Revenue, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1196: Would allow barber high school students enrolled in career and technology centers to participate in career training programs in addition to school coursework and training. Pass 46-3. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1197: Would allow cosmetology high school students enrolled in career and technology centers to participate in career training programs in addition to school coursework and training. Pass 46-3. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1222: Would preserve state-based insurance oversight for domestic firms conducting business in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1235: Would prohibit Department of Human Services from developing and using bidding or service zones to award CHIP contracts to insurers and requires the department to accept solicitations and bids from any provider to ensure multiple choices. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1183: Would establish terms for the forfeiture and disposal of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roadways in third-class cities and boroughs. Pass 48-1. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
