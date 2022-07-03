HARRISBURG, Pa. – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 2357: Would prohibit the sale of Kratom, an uncontrolled herbal extract, to persons under the age of 18. Pass 197-3. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• HOUSE BILL 1988: Would require all college and university police officers be certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2057: Would amend Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations) to modernize corporation laws and related provisions including revisions related to mandated filings and other changes based on the Delaware General Corporation Law and Model Business Corporation Act. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2679: Would authorize pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccine injections to persons age 5 and older and also establish protocol for the direct supervision of vaccinations by pharmacy interns who completed certified education and training. Pass 170-30. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 849: Would amend the Veterans Preference Law to add an exemption for those with a disability discharge toward ensuring that veterans with medical discharges are receiving the preference when seeking careers with the Commonwealth. Pass in House 200-0. Concur in Senate 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 861: Would make Pennsylvania a party of an interstate compact allowing licensed emergency medical services personnel to work across state lines. Pass 172-28. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1047: Would redefine the definition of a Pennsylvania armory and update the makeup and function of the State Armory Board. Pass in House 200-0. Concur in Senate 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 723: Would amend the Workforce Development Act of 2001 to bring law into compliance with federal requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Concur 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 711: Would require that all candidates for office and political action committees in Pennsylvania use the Department of State’s online filing system to electronically file campaign finance reports. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 573: Would amend state election code to eliminate county-of-residence restrictions for poll watchers and make adjustments to appointments and access on Election Day. Pass 111-89. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
NAY: Burns
• SENATE BILL 155: Would increase the terms of appointment to the Military Community Enhancement Commission from two to three years. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 764: Would establish comprehensive provisions related to the procedures and training for publication of constitutional amendments by Department of State staff. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 212: House Resolution to establish a legislative task force and direct a study of services currently provided to individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism. Pass 173-27.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 213: House Resolution urging Congress to fund measures to protect the nation’s power grid from electromagnetic pulse attacks and solar flare incidents. Pass 165-35.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 216: House Resolution to create Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order to investigate and explore a recommendation of impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Pass 114-86.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2667: Would revise the definition of “remote location” for mortgage originators and remove language regarding physical records kept at a remote location. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 635: Would expand eligibility for the Property-Assessed Clean Energy program (C-PACE). Pass 148-52. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 1813: Would amend the Public School Code to allow advance school enrollment for children of active duty and reserve military personnel. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2619: Would create a performance-based funding incentive for Pennsylvania state-related universities and establish a related council within the state Department of Education to allocate such funding based on student outcomes. Pass 111-89. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
NAY: Burns
• SENATE BILL 818: Would aligns the procedures permitted in Pennsylvania’s Ambulatory Surgery Centers with that of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate for concurrence on amendments.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2702: Would authorize the Highway Capital Budget Project Itemization for fiscal 2023. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1094: Would amend Vehicle Code to update Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee, stagger apportioned vehicle registrations, update the process for a CDL record check, and require drivers make a reasonable effort to remove accumulated ice or snow from vehicle within 24 hours after storm ends. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate for concurrence on amendment.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1159: Would extend deadline of Act 118 to Dec. 31, 2022, to permit clubs to use 60% of Small Games of Chance money for general operating expenses due to pandemic emergency. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 814: Would create a new felony crime when a foot pursuit with police ends with someone hurt or killed including bystanders and police K-9s. Pass 127-73. Goes to Senate for concurrence on amendments.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 904: Would amend Judicial Code allowing probation officers to use internet technology to meet virtually with a probationer. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE Bill 905: Would require county adult probation and parole advisory committee to consider offender’s schedule, including schedule for work and medical care, when making recommendations and adopting standards for probation and parole. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1179: Would expand access to victim address confidentiality program for victims of child abduction or human trafficking. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 251: Would amend agriculture statutes to set standards for the application of fertilizer to turf, providing for labels and labeling and the disposition of funds. Pass 184-16. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2709: Would amends Title 42 to add a definition of “rental-purchase property” and provide protections in digital disclosures for rental purchase property. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2367: Would direct that a wind turbine shall not present an adverse impact on the mission, training or operation of a military installation within the Commonwealth. Pass 189-11. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2293: Would provide for registration and oversight of temporary health care services agencies, requiring annual registration with the Department of Health. Pass 198-2. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• SENATE BILL 1183: Would establish civil asset forfeiture of dirt bikes and ATVs operated illegally on highways, sidewalks and bike lanes in all Pennsylvania cities. Pass 135-65. Goes to Senate for concurrence of amendments.
NAYS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
SENATE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 2420: Would authorize rate adjustments for river pilots navigating trade vessels along the Delaware River and its navigable tributaries. Pass 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 563: Would update the fire safety requirements for smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and occupancy and licensure of family child-care homes. Concur 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1236: Would establish reimbursement grant program for development and expansion of very small meat and poultry processors. Concur 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 129: Would direct the Unemployment Compensation Board of Review to update rules and provide for a transition to videoconference platform within three years. Pass 27-23. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 972: Would designate public school sports by biological sex and prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Pass 30-20. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1147: Would amend Public Works Employment Verification Act to enhance penalties, provide revenue to Department of General Services for enforcement and require contractors and subcontractors enroll in E-Verify up front. Pass 44-6. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1152: Would creates the freestanding Overdose Mapping Act to establish requiring state police report drug overdose incidents and enter incidents into mapping system. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1277: Would require public schools to flag curricula and library materials for sexually explicit content and notify parents to allow inspection and opt-out. Pass 30-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1278: Would prohibit classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students and create transparency requirements for parental notification of changes in student servicing or monitoring. Pass 29-21. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 225: Would streamline and standardize the process for prior authorization of medical services in Pennsylvania. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2653: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2654: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the Workers’ Compensation Act, the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act and the Office of Small Business Advocate. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2655: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2656: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2657: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to operate the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2658: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to operate the State Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2659: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2661: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2662: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Attorney General, the Department of Revenue, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1561: Would amend the state Mental Health Procedures Act to align with federal health privacy standards to permit providers, facilities, and health plans to share patient mental health information more easily. Pass 47-3. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1563: Would amend the Pennsylvania Drug and Alcohol Abuse Control Act to align with federal health privacy standards to permit providers, facilities, and health plans to share patient substance use disorder-related information more easily. Pass 46-4. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HB 1935: Would renew authorization of Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority Act for Cities of the First Class. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1952: Would create a bipartisan committee under the guidance of American250PA, the commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, to identify legacy infrastructure projects throughout Pennsylvania. Pass 47-3. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2412: Would allow Pennsylvania National Guard members to provide functional support for cybersecurity needs across the state. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
JOINT VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 1780: Would sunset date expiration to Dec. 31, 2027, for both the Underground Storage Tank Environmental Cleanup Program and the Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program. Pass Senate 49-0. Concur in House 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1868: Would remove barriers to licensing and employment experienced by military servicemembers, veterans or military spouses. Pass Senate 49-0. Concur in House 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2401: Amends the Health Care Facilities Act to authorize certified registered nurse practitioners and physician assistants to order and oversee orders for home health services. Pass in Senate 50-0. Concur in House 200-0. Signed by governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2157: Would create new restrictions and regulations on consumer and display fireworks. Pass in Senate 44-6. Concur in House 163-37. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns; Langerholc, Stefano
NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 331: Would create two new chapters in Title 12 (Commerce and Trade): Legitimate Cannabis-Related Business, allowing certain services with financial institutions and insurers, and Incentive-Based Savings Program, permitting financial institutions to conduct savings promotion programs. Pass Senate 46-4. Concur in House 173-27. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
NAY: Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1598: Would amend the Flood Plain Management Act to transfer administration of the program to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Pass in Senate 50-0. Concur in House 189-11. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
NAY: Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1665: Would nullify certain indemnity clauses, or “hold harmless,” in snow removal contracts. Pass in Senate 50-0. Concur in House 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2039: Would amend Crime Victims Act to require victims of violent crimes be notified of any proceeding in which conditions for defendant’s bail can be modified. Pass Senate 46-4. Concur in House 141-59. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 2097: Would make emergency COVID-19 waivers permanent for staffing requirements for basic life support ambulances. Pass in Senate 50-0. Concur in House 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey, Langerholc, Stefano
