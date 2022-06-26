HARRISBURG, Pa. – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 2646: Would allow career and technical education instructors certified in other states to receive an equivalent certification in Pennsylvania. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield.
• HOUSE BILL 2528: Would require the Department of Environmental Protection to prioritize Pennsylvania firms when awarding well-plugging contracts. Pass 172-78. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2644: Would establish a program for the oversight of plugging oil and gas wells. Pass 109-91. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey; NAY: Burns.
• HOUSE BILL 2604: Would amend requirements for photo I.D. badges in health care facilities. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 1393: A harm reduction measure that would legalize fentanyl test strips for personal use. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2032: Would create an exception to reporting identifying information in sexual assault cases and conduct a study on establishing a rape kit tracking system. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2527: Would extend Good Samaritan protections for the use of new opioid overdose reversal drugs. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2398: Would allow testing of autonomous vehicles without an emergency operator inside. Pass 123-77. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2653: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2654: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the Workers’ Compensation Act, the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act and the Office of Small Business Advocate. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2655: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2656: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2657: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to operate the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2658: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to operate the State Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2659: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2661: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2662: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Attorney General, the Department of Revenue, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2104: Would create requirements to decommission alternative energy facilities including wind and solar. Pass 121-79. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• SENATE BILL 403: Would align the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s boat registration period with the calendar year. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2049: Would allow amusement parks to sell alcoholic beverages by utilizing a Public Venue License. Pass 199-1. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2010: Would require any trustee, board member or other appointed or elected official with a fiduciary relationship to a state, county or local pension system, or to a fund of the commonwealth, to obtain two hours of initial training and one hour of annual training in fiduciary law. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2115: Would repeal provisions in the Administrative Code of 1929 for the State Board of Public Welfare and the Art Commission, both of which were terminated under the operation of the Sunset Act. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• DISCHARGE RESOLUTION No. 5: Would move HB 717 from committee to Senate floor for vote. The bill proposes raising the limit to 21 years of age for the purchase of certain semiautomatic firearms. Fail 89-111.
YEA: Burns; NAYS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey.
• SENATE BILL 1236: Would establish reimbursement grant program for development and expansion of very small meat and poultry processors. Pass 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• SENATE BILL 563: Would update the fire safety requirements for smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and occupancy and licensure of family child care homes. Pass 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• SENATE Bill 477: Would amend existing law to define changes to properties that could occur without authorizing an assessment adjustment and increases the value of certain improvements before requiring notification of an assessment office. Pass 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2648: Would direct the appointment of a special state prosecutor within the Office of Inspector General to identify and prosecute unemployment compensation fraud during the pandemic. Pass 199-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2649: Would add two appointments, one by each majority leader, to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission. Pass 110-89. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey; NAY: Burns.
• HOUSE BILL 2372: Would authorize a wholesale vehicle auction to remove abandoned vehicles after three days without dealer consent, authorize storage fees and costs and allow the vehicles to be sold. Pass 109-90. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey; NAY: Burns.
• SENATE BILL 1186: Would allocate a portion of the fee from the sale of the special USA semiquincentennial registration plate to the Pennsylvania Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial. Pass 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
SENATE VOTES
• SENATE BILL 1105: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the trustees of the University of Pennsylvania. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette.
• SENATE BILL 1283: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to state-related universities. Pass 44-5. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1284: Would make appropriations for fiscal 2023 for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund. Pass 49-1. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 907: Would create the Domestic Animal Welfare Board. Pass 29-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1171: Would allow heavy-hauling permit holders to have the option to use equipment with additional axles if the load meets the weight criteria of the permit. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• HOUSE BILL 1421: Would increase pay to groups that perform military honors at burial for deceased veterans at any one of the three national cemeteries in the state. Pass 49-0. Goes to House for concurrence on amendment.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 709: Would create public awareness of cytomegalovirus, a common viral infection, and provide for CMV screening for certain newborns. Concur House amendment 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 569: Would create the Corrections Officers Bill of Rights. Pass 42-8. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1083: Would protect the unemployment compensation rights of spouses of active duty military members who are transferred to a new station. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1124: Would require the Department of Human Services to check death certificates to ensure SNAP benefits aren’t paid to deceased persons. Pass 30-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 203: A concurrent resolution recognizing and commemorating the 132nd anniversary of Korean-American citizenship. Pass 50-0. Signed in both chambers.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE RESOLUTION 288: A resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study wage rates of staff nurses and contract nurses working in long-term care facilities. Pass 50-0.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• HOUSE BILL 723: Would amend the Workforce Development Act of 2001 to bring law into compliance with federal requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Pass 49-0. Goes to House for concurrence on amendment.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1093: Would allow for energy-efficient lighting to be installed on outdoor advertising devices while maintaining compliance with the federal regulations. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1173: Would permit dentists, dental hygienists or expanded function dental assistants to receive up to three hours of continuing education during a biennial licensure renewal period for certain volunteer work. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE RESOLUTION 285: Would direct the Joint State Government Commission to assess and analyze public and private recycling infrastructure and operations statewide. Pass 48-1.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 892: Would incorporate electric low-speed scooters into vehicle code and make them applicable to laws governing bicycles and electric-assist bicycles. Pass 47-2. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1188: Would seek to improve testing and insurance coverage for Lyme disease testing. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1194: Would establish a Pennsylvania Military Academy Assistance Program to recruit, train, educate and retain academy cadets into commissioned officers in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
