HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 2404: Would allow municipalities, PennDOT to apply for 10-year continuous maintenance permits for stream maintenance. Pass 125-75. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield.
• HOUSE BILL 2407: Would take away authority of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to grant permits, conduct enforcement related to stream clearing or maintenance. Pass 124-76. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2254: Would update city classification process to allow Second Class A and Third Class cities to retain current classification in most cases regardless of population changes unless they qualify for or actively choose such change. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE RESOLUTION 2599: Would ensure a municipality’s donation of surplus equipment to Ukraine such as old police and fire equipment are not considered financial losses and that officials that approve such donations aren’t held financially responsible. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 1952: Would create a bipartisan committee under the guidance of American250PA, the commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, to identify legacy infrastructure projects throughout Pennsylvania. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2526: Would amend proposed costs for potential projects within the 2021-22 within the Highway-Railroad and Highway Bridge Capital Budget Supplemental Act. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 1935: Would renew authorization of Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority Act for Cities of the First Class. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2586: Would commemorate March 29 of each year as Tuskegee Airman Commemoration Day in Pennsylvania. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 1161: Would create PA Local Solar program to allow electric utilities in Pennsylvania to establish subscriber programs allowing customers to choose to purchase 100% local solar energy. Pass 167-33. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns; NAYS: Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2024: Would task the State Board of Education to conduct a study on the manner in which mental health instruction is offered by school entities. Pass 199-1. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2524: Would substantially update Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law including requiring registry of open records contacts, assess additional standard fees for commercial requests, deny inmates from making requests with few exceptions. Pass 112-88. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey; NAY: Burns.
• SENATE BILL 915: Would make fiscal amendments to the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act of 2021-22. Pass 200-0. Concurred by Senate, 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• SENATE BILL 709: Would create public awareness of cytomegalovirus, a common viral infection, and provide for CMV screening for certain newborns. Pass 200-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2079: Would allow the use of refrigerants listed as acceptable alternatives to hydrofluorocarbons under the federal Clean Air Act. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2268: Would allow a 17-year-old junior firefighter to participate in previously restricted training programs in Pennsylvania’s Fire Training System. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2633: Would institute the Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act following changes to student-athlete compensation in collegiate athletics. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2337: Would create an online renewal process for persons-with-disability placards. Pass 119-81. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey; NAY: Burns.
• HOUSE BILL 1795: Would require that Common Interest Ownership Community have the approval of a majority of its unit owners to amend the community’s bylaws. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
• HOUSE BILL 2096: Would allow recognition of civilians and military members of a friendly foreign nation with the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal and the Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey.
SENATE VOTES
• DISCHARGE RESOLUTION NO. 2: Would move Senate Bill 134 from committee to Senate floor for vote. The bill proposes the implementation of Extreme Risk Protection Orders to temporarily remove firearms from the possession of owners deemed an immediate risk to themselves or others. Fail 21-28.
NAYS: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette.
• SENATE BILL 1100: Would provide General Fund appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the executive, legislative and judicial departments, public debt and public schools. Pass 48-1. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 811: Would allow Second Class Cities to buy property at sheriff’s sale by bidding an amount equal to the total amount of all municipal claims and liens regardless of bids by other parties. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1159: Would extend deadline of Act 118 to December 31, 2022, to permit clubs to use 60% of Small Games of Chance money for general operating expenses due to pandemic emergency. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1191: Would designate public school sports by biological sex and prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Pass 30-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1208: Would permit referral of unpaid fines, fees and restitution for Magisterial District Judge and Common Pleas debt to a collection agency when a defendant fails to appear in court. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1237: Would enact three-year extension for the expiration of existing temporary regulations under state’s Race Horse Industry Reform Law and give the State Horse Racing Commission the authority to issue temporary regulations to comply with (pending) provisions required under a new federal law. Pass 48-1. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• DISCHARGE RESOLUTION NO. 1: Would move SB 88 from committee to Senate floor for vote. The bill proposes an expansion of background checks to include the private sale or transfer of long guns. Fail 21-28.
NAYS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 447: Would reduce the Corporate Net Income Tax rate, currently at 9.99%, by 0.5% annually over six years before settling at 6.99%. Pass 31-19. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 617: Would extend rights under federal Family and Medical Leave Act to provide up to six weeks protected, unpaid leave for employees caring for siblings, grandparents or grandchildren under certain conditions. Pass 47-3. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 669: Would expand pension benefits to allow municipal and regional police officers the option to buy back up to five years of previous part-time or full-time service at another department. Pass 48-2. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 771: Would reduce the Corporate Net Income Tax rate, currently at 9.99%, to 6.99% by 2024 and could drop lower if certain revenue projections are met. Pass 31-19. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1052: Would revise emergency powers for municipalities to designate a temporary seat of government and provide for emergency succession of officers during an emergency. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 1199: Would revise the structure of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission Board, the first such update in 25 years. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• HOUSE BILL 1849: Would amend the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act to permit real estate schools to utilize synchronous remote instruction incorporating live-streaming for remote students. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• HOUSE CONCURRENT REGULATORY REVIEW RESOLUTION No. 1: Would bar Department of Education from implementing new regulations on charter schools previously approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission. Pass 30-20. Governor’s veto expected.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 691: Would add another county judge seat in the following judicial districts: 15th Judicial District (Chester County), 20th Judicial District (Huntingdon County), 26th Judicial District (Columbia and Montour counties). Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
• SENATE BILL 967: Would create the Women, Infants, and Children State Advisory Board. Pass 49-1. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano.
