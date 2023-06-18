HARRISBURG, Pa. – This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the state General Assembly in Harrisburg during the week of June 12.
HOUSE VOTES
• HOUSE BILL 269: Restricts the broad availability of service member discharge records for 85 years rather than the current 75 years, and also expands the definition of “discharge” to include all individuals discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Decatur Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset
• HOUSE BILL 664: Establishes a Women, Infants, and Children State Advisory Board to advise the Department of Health on the WIC program. Passes 155-48. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 711: Expands certain Sheriff’s Sale provisions to municipalities in Allegheny County that are currently afforded to Philadelphia, including allowing the imposition of a municipal claim, municipal lien, tax, tax claim or tax lien on property in order to sell it through Sheriff’s Sale. Passes 110-93. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 788: Allows the City of Pittsburgh to adopt a property tax relief program for longtime owner- occupants within the city – 10 years of ownership or five years if purchased with the aid of a government or nonprofit housing program. Passes 103-100. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1085: Establishes the Indigent Defense Advisory Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and also the Indigent Defense Grant Program, which will be administered by the Commission with funds appropriated during the budget process. Passes 132-71. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1259: Expands returns from the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit Program across five years: beginning at 30% of the federal tax credit in the first year (up to $900 for one child, $1,800 for multiple) and peaking at 50% in 2027 ($2,500 and $5,000 maximum). Passes 141-62. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Metzgar
NAY: Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 1267: Amends the Tuition Account Programs and Colleges Savings Bond Act to update various provisions to align with federal law and moves the Keystone Scholars Program from the Fiscal Code into the act. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1272: Establishes a state-level Earned Income Tax Credit equal to 25% of the existing federal credit. Passes 122-81. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Metzgar
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart
• HOUSE BILL 255: Establishes the Municipal Codes Enforcement Grant Program within the Department of Economic and Community Development to help reduce blight for places with no code enforcement program, and allows places with code enforcement to create a Municipal Neighborhood Mitigation Fund. Passes 124-79. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby
NAYS: Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 892: Establishes in law the existing PA VETConnect program of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 900: Limits the use of restrictive housing, restraints and cavity searches on pregnant or postpartum incarcerated women and children, provides for staff training and free feminine hygiene and incontinence products to incarcerated individuals. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1092: Allows individuals subject to lifetime disqualification of CDL privileges to apply for reinstatement, subject to certain limitations. Passes 155-48. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart
NAY: Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1131: Defines the powers and duties of the Department of Health to close a State Health Center when there is a separate county health department. Passes 199-4. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1138: Excludes telecommunications plans from the state Gross Receipts Tax and Sales and Use Tax. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1184: Extends current moratorium, set to expire at the end of 2023, on individuals becoming ineligible for the PACE/PACENET programs solely due to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. Extension would last through 2025. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1304: Increases the Uniform 911 surcharge from $1.65 to $1.97, indexes the surcharge to inflation, and extends the sunset date to 2029. Revenue would be used to support 911 services. Passes 121-82. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• HOUSE BILL 1305: Creates a six-cent surcharge on commercial mobile service and IP-enabled voice services to generate revenue in support of the 988 crisis hotline. Passes 113-90. Moves to Senate.
YEA: Burns
NAYS: Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
• SENATE BILL 226: Amends the Fire and Panic Act to change a compliance date for smoke alarm and fire extinguisher standards for family child-care homes that were enacted by the General Assembly in 2022. Passes 203-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Burns, Rigby, Kephart, Metzgar
SENATE VOTES
There were no votes in the state Senate.
