HARRISBURG, Pa. – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
SENATE
• VETO OVERRIDE: Sought to override Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of a concurrent resolution to reject the state’s entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Fails by one vote, 32-17.
YEAS: Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 1030: Would end Pennsylvania’s entrance into the California Air Resources Board (CARB) 2022 Engine Requirements for diesel emissions and warranty periods. Pass, 31-18. Moves to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 245: Would ease process by which graduates of international medical schools become licensed in Pennsylvania. Pass 49-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 704: Would expand crime of institutional sexual assault to include assaults by caregivers on care-dependent individuals. Pass, 47-2. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 881: Would establish Safe Exchange Zone Program for online marketplace purchases and child custody exchanges. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 797: Would amend the Neighborhood Improvement District Act, allowing more flexibility in the creation of districts. Pass, 48-0-1 (no-vote). Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• HOUSE BILL 1184: Would amend Title 8 (boroughs and incorporated towns) to make technical changes and update definitions. Pass, 27-21-1 (no-vote). Goes to governor.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
This legislative roll call is a regular feature from CNHI Pennsylvania.
