HARRISBURG, Pa. – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
SENATE
• SENATE BILL 1172: Would expand access to Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE)through a tele-health program. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township; Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette
• SENATE BILL 1179: Would expand access to victim Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) for victims of child abduction or human trafficking. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 284: Would implement bonding requirements for commercial wind or solar electric generation and other renewable energy facilities in Pennsylvania. Pass 35-14. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1016: Would permit the award of the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal and the Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal to foreign civilians and military allies. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1167: Would protect banks and insurers from penalty under state law from doing business with state-legal cannabis businesses. Pass 46-3. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 982: Would prohibit the use of private funds in the operation of public elections. Pass 37-12. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
• SENATE BILL 1200: Would ban the use of drop boxes to return mail-in ballots. Pass 29-20. Goes to House.
YEAS: Langerholc, Stefano
HOUSE
• HOUSE BILL 2451: Would amend Pennsylvania’s version of the Delaware River Basin Compact to end DRBC’s ban on fracking. Pass 110-90. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: State Rep. James Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield
• HOUSE BILL 2450: Would reapportion voting rights within the Delaware River Basin Compact based on the amount of the basin territory that is within each state. Pass 116-84. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 2461: Would create a program to allow non-surface drilling on state lands for oil and gas development. Pass 116-84. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 972: Would designate public school sports by biological sex and prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Pass 115-84. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Burns, Metzgar, Sankey
• HOUSE BILL 746: Would ban state legislators from using state-owned vehicles except in emergency situations. Pass 183-16. Goes to Senate.
• HOUSE BILL 1330: Would require PDE to create a clearinghouse of online courses accessible to all public schools, nonpublic schools, home education programs and the general public. Pass 143-55. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2397: Would ensure whole and 2% milk are offered at public schools. Pass 196-2. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
• HOUSE BILL 2458: Would create task force on exporting liquified natural gas from Philadelphia. Pass 124-74. Goes to Senate.
YEAS: Rigby, Metzgar, Sankey
N/A: Burns
This legislative roll call is a regular feature from CNHI Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.